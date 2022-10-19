Bright update!

▪ Music:

▪ Added a brand new track for the main menu of the game. The players informed us that the melody was too active for the game menu - now the music has become calm and relaxing;

▪ The soundtrack for the game will be updated absolutely free of charge immediately after the release of the free dlc - TitTok 3 Sunrise

▪ Complete redesign of the level selector:

▪ The selector has become more convenient and informative;

▪ The basis for the future TitTok 3 Sunrise add-on has been added;

▪ The levels of the main game and the add-ons are made in different styles, visually different, intuitive and appropriately designed;

▪ Redesigned gamepad control in the level selector;

▪ Now there are 50 levels of History and 10 levels of Puzzles on the selector screen;

▪ 10 leaderboards from the TitTok 3 Sunrise add-on are already available for viewing;

▪ 10 levels from the TitTok 3 Sunrise add-on will be available on 11.11.22

▪ Improvements to the main game:

▪ Fixed interaction with the results table at the end of level #16;

▪ Improved and optimized the system of saving for future updates;

▪ After the end of the main Story, the player now enters the level selector. Previously, it got into the main menu;

▪ Boss-level improvements: now you can't die from traps after taking the key. Traps are automatically deactivated so as not to harm the player;

▪ The hint about the usual Portal at level #8 has been removed. The players considered it unnecessary;

▪ At level #20, the Dog and the Mushroom now receive laser damage;

▪ Technical fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance.

Many other minor changes and fixes:

▪ In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

Add a new free DLC to your wishlist:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2176840/TitTok_3_Sunrise/

Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems

A live support chat with the developer is also available: TitTok Live Support