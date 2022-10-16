Hello there!

Some players asked if it was possible to have engineers lay down bridges, I initially said no because engineers were supposed to act as a bridge, but I reconsidered and decided to implement a new type of unit (with a new boolean: isBridge).

No need to leave your engineers on a river anymore, build a bridge and go on with your mission!

You can still use them the old way, that doesn't change :)

ADDED

New unit: Pontoon Bridge.

New tanks for France: SARL 42, Renault R40, AMX 40, ARL 44.

CHANGED

Europe 1941 USSR/Finnish border was wrongly placed.

Store UI for GB WWII: Artillery + AT category.

Morser Karl graphics.

Renault R35 graphics.

AI will play its engineers before the other ground units.

FIXED