Hello there!
Some players asked if it was possible to have engineers lay down bridges, I initially said no because engineers were supposed to act as a bridge, but I reconsidered and decided to implement a new type of unit (with a new boolean: isBridge).
No need to leave your engineers on a river anymore, build a bridge and go on with your mission!
You can still use them the old way, that doesn't change :)
ADDED
- New unit: Pontoon Bridge.
- New tanks for France: SARL 42, Renault R40, AMX 40, ARL 44.
CHANGED
- Europe 1941 USSR/Finnish border was wrongly placed.
- Store UI for GB WWII: Artillery + AT category.
- Morser Karl graphics.
- Renault R35 graphics.
- AI will play its engineers before the other ground units.
Changed files in this update