Hex of Steel update for 16 October 2022

6.6.3

Hello there!

Some players asked if it was possible to have engineers lay down bridges, I initially said no because engineers were supposed to act as a bridge, but I reconsidered and decided to implement a new type of unit (with a new boolean: isBridge).
No need to leave your engineers on a river anymore, build a bridge and go on with your mission!
You can still use them the old way, that doesn't change :)

ADDED
  • New unit: Pontoon Bridge.
  • New tanks for France: SARL 42, Renault R40, AMX 40, ARL 44.
CHANGED
  • Europe 1941 USSR/Finnish border was wrongly placed.
  • Store UI for GB WWII: Artillery + AT category.
  • Morser Karl graphics.
  • Renault R35 graphics.
  • AI will play its engineers before the other ground units.
FIXED

