EQDRIVE.IO update for 16 October 2022

Theme Park Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9731421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that the Theme Park Update is finally available.
This update includes 6 thrill rides those are specially modelled and engineered for EQDRIVE.IO
You can see all rides in the Theme Park scene and ride each one of them.
In this update we also added electric motors for thrill rides to our physics engine.
All theme park rides just like other vehicles in the game uses our own softbody physics engine.
You can watch the rides from the outside or change to the onboard cameras.
Controlling rides are very simple and fun. Swinging rides have automatic swinging function.

Realityocean Games

