Thank you for the overwhelming reception to Mage & Monsters. I plan to continue to improve the game, by fixing bugs, perhaps adjusting some levels that are too hard or easy, and adding new features, units and mages. Here is the first post release patch, mainly focused on fixing bugs and balancing.

Mage & Monsters Patch 1.04 📜

Fixed bug that would sometimes cause a unit to get higher attack range than it was supposed to, leading to very long range melee and ranged attacks.

Brutal difficulty now gives +25% more Blood Shards, and insane or harder gives +50% more Blood Shards (from +100% and +200% previously).

On insane difficulty fixed a bug that would cause you to gain no blood shards once you defeated endgame round 9 and beyond

Fixed Blood shards upgrades sometimes showing incorrect prices.

Increased centaur attack range and reduced movespeed a bit.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to cast spells while in the gold shop menu

Fixed a bug that would cause “need more gold” error message and “unlock tier 2 units” error message to become stuck

Moved difficulty button to a more central location on the mage selection screen, since the previous placement was easily overlooked