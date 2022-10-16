 Skip to content

Spell Defender update for 16 October 2022

The Fields Update!

Build 9731260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

The Fields is the a new Arena and the focus of this update!
The Fields has a different gamemode. Similar to other Survivors-like. constantly oncoming enemies, enemies drop Coins that need to be picked up and so on. Hope you enjoy!

Patch notes!!!!!

Arena and Gamemode
  • Added new arena and new gamemode
  • Buffed all bosses to be a bit stronger
  • Added new boss to new Arena
  • Rebalanced enemy health. A bit less health torwards the later rounds now.
Spells!
  • Frost Orbit - Buffed Damage
  • Wind Vacuum - nerfed Cooldown
  • Heat Beams - Buffed Damage and Optimized
  • Skills that have been mastered (level 10) now have a permanent visual indication.
New difficulty level!
  • A fourth difficulty has been discovered! Enemies are harder than ever and there is no end in sight.
Bugs!
  • Fixed spell meta upgrades acting weird and resetting on restarts.
  • Some spells have better logic with illusions.
  • Knockback and knockup now works properly. Sometimes didn't apply correctly
  • And many other various minor QOL stuff.

There is a big chance I have missed some changes since I do a lot of stuff and sometimes forget but lets just call those "hidden changes" :D

