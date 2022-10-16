The Fields Update!

Hello all!
The Fields is the a new Arena and the focus of this update!
The Fields has a different gamemode. Similar to other Survivors-like. constantly oncoming enemies, enemies drop Coins that need to be picked up and so on. Hope you enjoy!
Patch notes!!!!!
Arena and Gamemode
- Added new arena and new gamemode
- Buffed all bosses to be a bit stronger
- Added new boss to new Arena
- Rebalanced enemy health. A bit less health torwards the later rounds now.
Spells!
- Frost Orbit - Buffed Damage
- Wind Vacuum - nerfed Cooldown
- Heat Beams - Buffed Damage and Optimized
- Skills that have been mastered (level 10) now have a permanent visual indication.
New difficulty level!
- A fourth difficulty has been discovered! Enemies are harder than ever and there is no end in sight.
Bugs!
- Fixed spell meta upgrades acting weird and resetting on restarts.
- Some spells have better logic with illusions.
- Knockback and knockup now works properly. Sometimes didn't apply correctly
- And many other various minor QOL stuff.
There is a big chance I have missed some changes since I do a lot of stuff and sometimes forget but lets just call those "hidden changes" :D
