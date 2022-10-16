The Fields Update!

Hello all!

The Fields is the a new Arena and the focus of this update!

The Fields has a different gamemode. Similar to other Survivors-like. constantly oncoming enemies, enemies drop Coins that need to be picked up and so on. Hope you enjoy!

Patch notes!!!!!

Arena and Gamemode

Added new arena and new gamemode

Buffed all bosses to be a bit stronger

Added new boss to new Arena

Rebalanced enemy health. A bit less health torwards the later rounds now.

Spells!

Frost Orbit - Buffed Damage

Wind Vacuum - nerfed Cooldown

Heat Beams - Buffed Damage and Optimized

Skills that have been mastered (level 10) now have a permanent visual indication.

New difficulty level!

A fourth difficulty has been discovered! Enemies are harder than ever and there is no end in sight.

Bugs!

Fixed spell meta upgrades acting weird and resetting on restarts.

Some spells have better logic with illusions.

Knockback and knockup now works properly. Sometimes didn't apply correctly

And many other various minor QOL stuff.

There is a big chance I have missed some changes since I do a lot of stuff and sometimes forget but lets just call those "hidden changes" :D