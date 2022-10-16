2022 Update - New Sprites, Enhancements, Rebalance

Dear Runners,
surprise 2022 Update!
- An all new sprite for Flow
- New shiny laser sprites
- New Moving Block sprites
- Map rebalance and enhancements
- Updated Intro tutorial
- Menu enhancements
- Enhanced Gamepad Support
- Enhanced Borderless Fullscreen support
- New Engine Version
- Enhanced support for Windows HDPI Screen settings
A heartfelt thanks to all of you runners. Your support for this game over all those years both here and on mobile has been humbling and this Update is a way for me to express my gratitude. I hope you like the new things and changes, please let me know how you like the new Sprites for Flow, I had a ton of fun diving back into the game playtesting with the new Sprite.
Oh and one more thing: The price for the Steam version now matches the mobile version. Always wanted to see one of your friends have fun running and dying? Gifting Run or Die is now cheaper than ever!
Changed files in this update