STEAM CARDS & VISITORS FROM BEYOND THE COSMOS (OR TWITCH) - v1.2.4

Sup my kiwi-os - it's been a little bit, how are y'all doing?

Today I bring you not one, not three, but TWO updates at once! [spoiler](one of them is outside the game)[/spoiler]

COSMIC HUNGER is getting closer - but it's not here, this is just a tribute.

The external update is... Steam Community items! (cards and all that stuff)

The in-game update is... well, it's a bunch of things- but let's get the cards out of the way first!

STEAM CARDS & COMMUNITY ITEMS



We now have Steam Cards... and emojis... and profile backgrounds... and even an animated avatar!

Need I say more? Hopefully not, because that's all there is to say about this - ah wait, these items feature cool art made by my buddy Daniel Romanenco and they also contain a lot of Kiwi World lore!

ALSO CARDS - BUT INSIDE THE GAME



The Cosmic Visitor is here and they bring us vaguely creepy sounds! Oh, and also very powerful cards that you can use... or save up to use later!

The cosmic visitor appears a few times per hour, popping over your screen - try not to miss them! But if you do, they'll come back a little faster than usual (they're very empathetic and worry you might feel bad for not getting the rewards).

What do the cards do?? - you can see one in the picture, but there are a total of 7 types - with 4 rarities that define how powerful their effects are. Also, I'm not telling you what they do - go play.

Oh, this also comes with a few new achievements!

TWITCH INTEGRATION (PLEASE CLAP)



The game now allows streamers to connect to their chats easily through the main menu - once you're connected, chat activity and all that twitch stuff will start doing things in the game!

For the 99.3% of us who aren't streamers, you can still just connect to some random chat and check out the benefits - but there's a tradeoff, if you connect to a stream you'll only have Twitch Visitors, so no more Cosmic Visitors until you disconnect!

THE INFININODES OF UPGRADENING



To get everyone ready for the Cosmic Hunger update - which of course, should feature more cosmic numbers (more bigger) - there are now infininodes behind the 4 things in the skilltree.

The things themselves are not yet active, but now you can enjoy buying 3 upgrade levels and going 'oof, they do be getting expensive fast, huh?'!

THE ROAD AHEAD GROWS SHORTER

What's this, two stops have been crossed-off at once? Only one stop remains in the current plans???

We're close to the planning stage of the roadmap, and no one knows what will happen there. But until then, focus on the upcoming update instead!

We now have the Cosmic Hunger update coming at the end of the month, this is the update everyone who's waiting for updates has been waiting for - and it now has a better name that isn't just a placeholder title referencing ingame placeholder elements!

What's it all about? For more info you can read the event announcement for it (although the spookiwi part is already in Cosmic Visitors).

REMAINING PATCH NOTES

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added accidental-purchase-prevention when dragging the skilltree.

Increased the number of upgrades that 'max' can buy (up to 999).

BALANCING

Parts of Ki have been refunded & their cost has been adjusted ahead of the next update

The cost of the 5 krowns has been adjusted, the "first" two are much cheaper and the "last" two are much more expensive. The currency gain growth from penances was too big and was causing part of the underground content to be skipped as you could very easily chain krowns, hopefully the pacing is a little more chilled out now.

FIXES