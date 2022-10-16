Update 2.5.1 - Fixes, strength adjustments and transcendent items

Version 2.5.1 is here with important fixes from version 2.5.0, plus there was a tweak to the refno and also a BIG change to the strength of the latest item rarities, and we're going to talk a little bit about that change here.

In the early days of Wing, transcendent items were presented as scarce items of unparalleled strength, but with constant upgrades and stat increases, transcendent items showed little different from other item types, with the refining system becoming obvious that a transcendent item can become a disadvantage.

So we rebalanced the power leap of a transcendent, sacred and divine item.

Finally, let's go to the version 2.5.1 log!

Rarity multiplier on divine, sacred and transcendent significantly increased.

-Refining multiplier reduced from 5 to 4.

-Improved server stability.

-Fixed bug where disabled cores would not remove cores from equipment

-Fixed bug where in some cases, enchanting or upgrading items cost more than it should.

-Fixed bug where the bank would confuse item data and show wrong orders or items.

-Fixed bug where the max mana show was scaling wrong with itens that have enchant.

We will continue to monitor the impact of the refine/rarity system within the game which may be adjusted in future updates.