Update 37.2 - General Improvements

Hey there!
Just a small update today.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent you from working at your Trading Post.
- Fixed a bug that would cause UI objects to be selected when pressing Enter.
- When typing, WASD will no longer move the camera around.
- Fixed an exploit where you could duplicate items in carts using the Send To menu.
- As a Town Reeve you will no longer gain corruption from declaring an outlaw, if that person has committed crimes recently.
- Your newly built businesses should no longer auto-hire people.
- Items are now automatically moved to the storefront when produced.
- Conversations can no longer be had while the game is paused.
As well as a few other minor tweaks here and there. I've also been playing around with some new lighting in some scenes and added a surprise to the new character screen.
Much love,
Jamie.
Changed files in this update