Update 37.2 - General Improvements

Hey there!

Just a small update today.

Fixed a bug that would prevent you from working at your Trading Post.

Fixed a bug that would cause UI objects to be selected when pressing Enter.

When typing, WASD will no longer move the camera around.

Fixed an exploit where you could duplicate items in carts using the Send To menu.

As a Town Reeve you will no longer gain corruption from declaring an outlaw, if that person has committed crimes recently.

Your newly built businesses should no longer auto-hire people.

Items are now automatically moved to the storefront when produced.

Conversations can no longer be had while the game is paused.

As well as a few other minor tweaks here and there. I've also been playing around with some new lighting in some scenes and added a surprise to the new character screen.

Much love,

Jamie.