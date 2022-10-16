 Skip to content

SAELIG update for 16 October 2022

Update 37.2 - General Improvements

Build 9731203

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Just a small update today.

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent you from working at your Trading Post.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause UI objects to be selected when pressing Enter.
  • When typing, WASD will no longer move the camera around.
  • Fixed an exploit where you could duplicate items in carts using the Send To menu.
  • As a Town Reeve you will no longer gain corruption from declaring an outlaw, if that person has committed crimes recently.
  • Your newly built businesses should no longer auto-hire people.
  • Items are now automatically moved to the storefront when produced.
  • Conversations can no longer be had while the game is paused.

As well as a few other minor tweaks here and there. I've also been playing around with some new lighting in some scenes and added a surprise to the new character screen.

Much love,
Jamie.

