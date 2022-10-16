Development Branch update - v0.6.006

Share · View all patches · Build 9731147 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 10:39:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.006) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a release candidate, meaning, if there's no game breaking bugs found, this will be the last version before the update!

Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.006 - Temporary changelog :

new beehive t2

new unlockable chip : Construction menu filter

Global polishing

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games