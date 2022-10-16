0.6.11 Patch Note

Always Crosshair mode

To make the interaction clear in character mode, the crosshair is now always active.

You can still interact by just going near, but some interaction needs crosshair picking, like Strap or Checking Tire tread.



Item Inventory and Extra Fuel Tank on Utility Slot

Most mid to large trucks now has Utility Slots

You can install Inventory for store items or an Extra Fuel Tank on these Utility Slot

Pulio(Tow Truck) has fixed inventory by default







Tire management changed

You can only replace the tire now, not repair

The tire wear rate is increased

Meaning more puncture.

You can call roadside service and tow to the nearest garage (Warn, cargo will be lost)

You can check tire tread with crosshair

You can repair puncture with a repair kit (Selling at the garage)





Coolant water

Overheating consumes Radiator coolant water.

The engine will overheat more if the coolant water is reduced.

You can refill the coolant with coolant items (Selling at the garage) or at the garage

Jump Distance Leaderboard

Whenever you make a clean jump(no collision, land by wheel or bottom), your distance will be registered to the leaderboard

There is a large jump slope near a dealership on the north side of the island

Farms

5 more farms are added

You need to deliver large packages to let them produce more outputs





Fishing Village

A Fishing village is added on the north side of the island. More jobs will be added later!





Kira Tanker

5ton Kira Tanker is added. You can buy it at the Heavy Duty Shop



Fuel Delivery Changes

More Fuel Delivery destination is added (Farms and Factories)

Each place has its own storage capacity and they consume fuel slowly

Delivery payment raised as the storage runs short

Dynamic fuel price

You can lower refuel prices by delivering fuel to each gas station



More furniture at the Furniture Store

Computer Chair

L-Shape Desk

Speakers





Testing Dedicated Server

A Test dedicated server will be open from time to time.

Changes

[Achievement] Tow/Rescue/Vehicle Delivery job complete count achievement is added

[Autopilot] Autopilot is now disabled in non-Drive game mode (Thanks to Grumps)

[Garage] You can now repair the trailer's damage at the garage (Thanks to Shevy)

[Multiplayer] Now the previous vehicle spawns after joining multiplayer even if a player was not driving it (Thanks to Grumps)

[Party] Now all wrecker job shares profit to party (Thanks to Reddington)

[Police] Now roadside service is not available while chasing by police (Thanks to Grumps)

[Police] Now you don't get a Wrongway ticket at the crossroad (Thanks to Fiery Wanderer)

[UI] Comfort and timer, G-Force UI is now transparent (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[UI] Towed vehicle's body damage now shows on the UI (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[UX] Warning message is added when spawning another vehicle while driving a vehicle (Thanks to Vaporized Matter)

[Vehicle] Cargo space is removed from Stinger (Thanks to Grumps)

[Vehicle] Default vehicle access right is now Party-Only, instead of Everyone.

[Vehicle] Skin is added to Zino (Thanks to 7HC)

[Vehicle] Trailer hitch is added to Campy (Thanks to MrHanky)

[Vehicle] Vehicle name changes: Truck -> Maity, Tow Truck -> Pulio

[Vehicle] You can despawn the vehicle at the parking space and garage (Thanks to Grumps)

[World] Junkyard area name is added (Thanks to Reddington)

Bug Fixed

[Cargo] Cargo disappears after putdown at the Roofrack at the Multiplayer (Thanks to Alice M)

[Cargo] Cargo moves through walls and grounds (Thanks to blxckmxrkxt, NikaBoy, and EnormiE)

[Cargo] Character clip through holding Pumpkin Box (Thanks to Rammy1992OP)

[Crash] Random game crashes (Thanks to Grumps)

[Garage] Bus License part couldn't be uninstalled (Thanks to Corpse Chef Janmcp)

[Leaderboard] Random Jump distance registered (Thanks to EricChen)

[UI] Server player's vehicle shows as own vehicle on the map (Thanks to Reddington)

[Vehicle] Autopilot can be turned on with tow request vehicles (Thanks to PetitPain)

[Vehicle] Character's head sticks out of the roof at the rear seat of Cora (Thanks to Reddington)

[Vehicle] Despawned vehicle spawn again after restarting the game (Thanks to Grumps)

[Vehicle] Dry Van trailer has a missing polygon and shadow error (Thanks to CountryFriedRednek, NazzPaws, and 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] FL1 has always lit part around the headlight (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] Roadside tow service can make vehicles overlap (Thanks to Hibana-Banana)

[Vehicle] SRT has shadow error at the top (Thanks to r0zen, JamesHarwood, and scailman)

[Vehicle] Zino's right side door has mirrored Skin (Thanks to majored1)