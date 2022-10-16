Single-Player "LIVE PORT" error, Heraldry Error

Please make sure you have version 1.3.7 at the bottom of your front page, on the steam game.

The notorious live-port error for Single-Player SHOULD be fixed. There was an artefact from the online version that was affecting some computers.

I've updated the entire heraldry library for the A.I.'s and I've decreased the sizes of those files by half.

This should have a moderate effect on performance on large, crowded maps.

A second error with heraldry has been fixed too. Thanks @Jackal for reporting.

Privacy policy has been updated to reflect this change: Heraldries will be instantly processed via mindsofnations.com's system.

This way I don't have to install about 100 megs worth of aditional software on everyone's machine. There's too much software and 3rd party libraries.

We will also log anonymously the map, colors, effect type and some customizations people create their single-player games with.

This way I'll be able to figure out the best default options and how to tweak the game for a better experience. Nothing else is logged: ip/location/username/gam e results/performance or options etc. Just the starting settings without names. See Privacy Policy.

A second [fourth by now?] live-port issue was fixed. This made some aspects of the game a tad slower when using custom ports.