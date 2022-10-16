Lunar Soil - PlayTest - The Twin's Bunker

The playtest now contains new puzzle levels!



Solve Radioactive puzzles in the Twin's bunker.

Visit the Science collisions archive with story bits about the world.

Explore a new cave leading that will eventually lead up to two of the alien towers.

This update introduced a new collection, keycard, and currency systems.

The Bits currency can be used for various things throughout the game, like the archive stories.

Discover Nomad visions and secret optional puzzles.

The playtest will focus on a single or a set of level designs for play-testing, debugging, and iterations, sometimes with unfinished content.

The demo is your best bet if you want to play a more significant chunk and get a feel for the game.

Bug Reporting

This update includes a new in-game bug report tool; please use that to create tickets automatically. Please help out make the game better with your feedback.

Let us know what you liked and did not like so we can improve the game <3