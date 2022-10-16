Revised the police system
-Armored police vehicles will drive to the player's location
-Police officers act a bit different (difficulty is pretty much the same)
-Armored police vehicles will chase the player and shoot your car
-No more police helicopters however there is still a helicopter that follows the player and displays the camera view onto the billboards
-Now you have to lock pick the cars to steal them
-Better Pedestrian spawning, more crowds along with more optimized
-some other minor things too but I forget sometimes...
Tonikk Tycoon update for 16 October 2022
UH OH THE PO PO
