YoloMouse update for 16 October 2022

YoloMouse 1.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another features + hotfix combo...

Fixed hotkeys not working...
And added animated cursor support to the editor as well as several editor improvements and fixes. This wraps up initial customization features (3D cursor editing will come later). Next update will focus on small updates and content (new cursors) and finally publish/steamworkshop support :)

UPDATES

  • new: editor: added animated cursor (ani) support. can also be inverted :)
  • new: editor: added import button with support for gif, png, bmp, ico, cur(copy), ani(copy)
  • improve: various editor improvements
  • fix: hotkeys not working

NEXT

  • new: steam workshop :D
  • new: update and add new default cursors to support popular game and app cursors. examples: dialog cursor, settings cursor.
  • new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)
  • improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs

LATER

  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • steam workshop equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

