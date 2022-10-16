YoloMouse 1.4.2

Another features + hotfix combo...

Fixed hotkeys not working...

And added animated cursor support to the editor as well as several editor improvements and fixes. This wraps up initial customization features (3D cursor editing will come later). Next update will focus on small updates and content (new cursors) and finally publish/steamworkshop support :)

UPDATES

new: editor: added animated cursor (ani) support. can also be inverted :)

new: editor: added import button with support for gif, png, bmp, ico, cur(copy), ani(copy)

improve: various editor improvements

fix: hotkeys not working

NEXT

new: steam workshop :D

new: update and add new default cursors to support popular game and app cursors. examples: dialog cursor, settings cursor.

new: another anticheat bypass attempt. last one wasn't "brave" enough ;)

improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs

LATER

customizable + scriptable 3d cursors

steam workshop equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com