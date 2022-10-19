 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 19 October 2022

Default branch 0.16.5 to 0.16.9

Going from beta to default branch again. let us know if you encounter any problems and we will take care of them asap!

0.16.6 (July 20)

Fixes:

  • Fixed rare "mercenary could not be hired" bug (wrong region)
  • Fixed 2 crashes from being able to build off map
  • Fixed exploit that would allow players to build too close to a waypoint from attempting off map building resulting in building on the nearest tile.
  • Fixed sluggishness when hovering over build tiles.
  • Fixed transparent unrolled 'dead' scroll w/ some tile hovers
  • Fixed army disappearing w/ far zoom-out
  • Fixed no "normal" helper cards in the tutorial
  • Fixed missing custom helper cards
  • Fixed tutorial starts w/ second task unlocked in some cases
  • Fixed unable to build 'inn' tile in tutorial under certain circumstances
  • Fixed 1-sheep could visually disappear off field when zooming
  • Fixed 'doubled' field workers visual bug
  • Fixed canceling a building leaving tile remnants
  • Fixed minor tile warping
  • Fixed editor snapshots broken if camera hadn't moved over tiles
  • Fixed a massive custom user map crashing on load

Changes:

  • trippled tool_tip timer for normal gameplay elements (small scrolls)
  • halfed bottom gui elements tool_tip timer and made the timer reset when mouse is moving
  • de and en language file adjustments
  • If several morale penalties happen at once, only display the most severe
  • Speed up loading of massive user levels
  • enabled starting bonuses to apply again for strong and very strong AI
  • added back in the '+' for buff hints
  • Modified reset warnings text to be reset helpers.
  • Added sound FX when hovering over menu items in title screen + abstract menus

Hidden:

  • Added system to keep track of achievements and other data to a file.
  • Added encryption + decryption to the achievement file.
  • Added controller face back button. East on XBox. South on Switch.
  • Added controller face back button for provision menu.
  • Added controller diplomacy restriction to no longer fast switch to players that don't exist.
  • Added system to detect if keyboard or controller is being used at any moment.
  • Added drop shadows to controller hints.
  • Modified controller zoom to be LS + right stick instead of LS + left stick.
  • Added quick GUI tooltips for controllers. Seems imperfect when you keep jumping between the 2.
  • Fixed controller double speed in campaign options menu.
  • Fixed controller left / RMB not cycling left through scenario setup.
  • Added controller skipping the delete scenario button if there is no delete scenario button.
  • Added mouse tracker output to build tile checker for the log file.
  • Modified default controller deadzone to 0.1 instead of 0.5.
  • Added controller deadzone saving and loading.
  • Added controller debugger for non public build that will show what the analog stick is doing.
  • Modified the analog stick support to hopefully be more accurate with speeds when pointing it diaginally.
  • Modified controller pan screen to be 4x slower.
  • Modified left analog stick camera panning to offer 360 degrees rather than 8 directions.
  • Added controller up + down support for merchant menu.
  • Added L+R button hints to the merchant menu when using a controller.

0.16.7 (Oktober 6)

New:

  • basic unit hover tooltip in army menu
  • ladder info in tutorial battle 1
  • armies can now be done with clicks, like peasants
  • can now specify field upgrades in level editor

Fixes:

  • Fixed a user reported three way battle lock
  • Fixed '(not) currently eating [resource]' tooltip getting stuck
  • Fixed incorrect 'spent XP' when re-opening skill tree
  • Fixed editor 'fixed tile' placement crash
  • Fixed tiles in editor not updating immediately
  • Fixed 'wall mode' button grayed out in some tutorial situations
  • Fixed crashes from user reports
  • Fixed custom tutorial cards potential double-display
  • Fixed story tree task hint indices not updating w/ task removal
  • Fixed number of click-depth issues with the editor / alt+fill crash
  • Fixed 'open water' tile placement not auto-tiling

Changes:

  • Optimisations (mainly to resting frame rate)
  • Speed up end-turn time
  • added back in the 'Host closed game' loading notification
  • neighboring castles don't connect walls
  • hovering wall removes shield info, displays wall damage
  • only hovered workplace highlights, if none hovered all highlight
  • Chapel morale boost now applies to all defending armies
  • heritage no longer unlocks nearby skills
  • army names now limited to 24 characters
  • rewrote wall/house/tower rendering (see notes)
  • minimap scaling adjustments
  • Walls can be placed between castle tiles
  • Towers now render correctly in editor
  • Wall depth correct in editor
  • Towers render correctly on non-castle tiles w/ castle walls
  • Non-multi-layered tiles should properly render opposite half-houses on edges 0 and 3
    improved notification scroll (see notes)
  • System now adjusts scroll size to match amount of text
  • Amount of text adjusts scroll 'stay open' timer
  • Multiple messages merge if they can
  • Back-to-back duplicate messages are properly ignored
  • Added optional 'timer' and '# of #' messages left note
  • notifications pause w/ mouse-over

0.16.8 (Oktober 10)

Fixes:

  • fixed occasionally broken out-of-boundary auto-tiling
  • fixed missing 'story tree' button in editor
  • fixed spawning water on border in rare cases after game loads
  • fixed a notification scroll crash in battle
  • fixed notifications not always showing if queued on loading screen
  • Prevent crash from entering a code

Changes:

  • Prevent AI armies starving at sea
  • Swapping (card) with a bound unit now swaps which unit is bound
  • Send food menu now changes avatar when a region is clicked on the minimap
  • improved AI behaviour with attacking walls (WIP)

0.16.9 (Oktober 16)

Fixes:

  • crash reporter is working again
  • fixed a crash with clicking the rogue

Changes:

  • battle AI improvements WIP
  • performance improvements WIP
  • small german language update

