Update Post-Launch v1.2.1 - Roll On Dice

Hello to everyone,
An issue was found recently with some "Blue Dice", which didn't go sometimes in the right direction, the issue is fixed now in the new live "1.2.1 Update".
Have fun,
Thank you,
Stephane
(Edalbung)
