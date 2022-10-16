 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roll On Dice update for 16 October 2022

Update Post-Launch v1.2.1 - Roll On Dice

Share · View all patches · Build 9730858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everyone,

An issue was found recently with some "Blue Dice", which didn't go sometimes in the right direction, the issue is fixed now in the new live "1.2.1 Update".

Have fun,

Thank you,
Stephane
(Edalbung)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link