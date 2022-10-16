Update Post-Launch v1.2.1 - Roll On Dice

Share · View all patches · Build 9730858 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello to everyone,

An issue was found recently with some "Blue Dice", which didn't go sometimes in the right direction, the issue is fixed now in the new live "1.2.1 Update".

Have fun,

Thank you,

Stephane

(Edalbung)