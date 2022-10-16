-Reworked Brunhilda's ability to allow up to 3 cards to be locked in place before reshuffling (thanks to DG-aguyyouknow for the suggestion)
-Added some starting gold and a reduced reroll price to allow for rerolling in the first shop
Rally: Endless Conquest update for 16 October 2022
Minor patch V.533
-Reworked Brunhilda's ability to allow up to 3 cards to be locked in place before reshuffling (thanks to DG-aguyyouknow for the suggestion)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update