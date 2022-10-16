 Skip to content

Rally: Endless Conquest update for 16 October 2022

Minor patch V.533

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reworked Brunhilda's ability to allow up to 3 cards to be locked in place before reshuffling (thanks to DG-aguyyouknow for the suggestion)
-Added some starting gold and a reduced reroll price to allow for rerolling in the first shop

