New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_ADJUSTMENT

A new alpha for Counterpact has been released. This update contains the following changes:

Balancing Adjustments:

Back Alley Invitation has been somewhat reworked with the following adjustments:

Bug Fixes:

Miscellaneous:

The "Join Team Dawn" and "Join Team Dusk" buttons on the in-game menu now show the text above the team symbols.

Font outlines are now smoother by default.

Added an option to adjust the quality of font outlines.

Added an option to toggle thick font outlines. This option is particularly useful if you have to reduce the quality of font outlines, but do not like how thick font outlines look as a result.

Added an option to draw Shazia the Dream's chain as a simple line as opposed to a dynamic chain.

The in-game menu now automatically pops up after joining a game.

The previous damage counter font has been deprecated.