New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_ADJUSTMENT

A new alpha for Counterpact has been released. This update contains the following changes:
Balancing Adjustments:
-
Back Alley Invitation has been somewhat reworked with the following adjustments:
- The sapped bonus no longer provides extra attack damage, but instead provides faster attack speeds.
- The sapped bonus now provides a movement speed increase.
- The sapped bonus now decreases at a slower rate, and the pause until decreasing starts is now longer.
- The sapped bonus lifesteal has been decreased.
- The attack's knockback has been reduced.
- The attack's base damage has been increased.
Bug Fixes:
- The Back Alley Invitation's sapped bonus will no longer stop decreasing if it is higher than the maximum health of the currently chained enemy.
- Fixed game servers in the server browser not being pinged if another server failed to be pinged.
- Implemented measures to prevent game servers from rejecting new connections after a period of time.
Miscellaneous:
-
The "Join Team Dawn" and "Join Team Dusk" buttons on the in-game menu now show the text above the team symbols.
-
Font outlines are now smoother by default.
-
Added an option to adjust the quality of font outlines.
-
Added an option to toggle thick font outlines.
- This option is particularly useful if you have to reduce the quality of font outlines, but do not like how thick font outlines look as a result.
-
Added an option to draw Shazia the Dream's chain as a simple line as opposed to a dynamic chain.
-
The in-game menu now automatically pops up after joining a game.
-
The previous damage counter font has been deprecated.
-
A popup encouraging players to join the Discord server the first time they launch the game has been added.
- This popup will only appear once, regardless of the option chosen.
