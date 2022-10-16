 Skip to content

Counterpact update for 16 October 2022

New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_ADJUSTMENT

Share · View all patches · Build 9730570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new alpha for Counterpact has been released. This update contains the following changes:

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Back Alley Invitation has been somewhat reworked with the following adjustments:

    • The sapped bonus no longer provides extra attack damage, but instead provides faster attack speeds.
    • The sapped bonus now provides a movement speed increase.
    • The sapped bonus now decreases at a slower rate, and the pause until decreasing starts is now longer.
    • The sapped bonus lifesteal has been decreased.
    • The attack's knockback has been reduced.
    • The attack's base damage has been increased.

Bug Fixes:

  • The Back Alley Invitation's sapped bonus will no longer stop decreasing if it is higher than the maximum health of the currently chained enemy.
  • Fixed game servers in the server browser not being pinged if another server failed to be pinged.
  • Implemented measures to prevent game servers from rejecting new connections after a period of time.

Miscellaneous:

  • The "Join Team Dawn" and "Join Team Dusk" buttons on the in-game menu now show the text above the team symbols.

  • Font outlines are now smoother by default.

  • Added an option to adjust the quality of font outlines.

  • Added an option to toggle thick font outlines.

    • This option is particularly useful if you have to reduce the quality of font outlines, but do not like how thick font outlines look as a result.

  • Added an option to draw Shazia the Dream's chain as a simple line as opposed to a dynamic chain.

  • The in-game menu now automatically pops up after joining a game.

  • The previous damage counter font has been deprecated.

  • A popup encouraging players to join the Discord server the first time they launch the game has been added.

    • This popup will only appear once, regardless of the option chosen.

Changed files in this update

