Hello,

Engine has been upgraded to unreal engine 5 to ensure long-term support - like drivers, steam etc.

Basically I had to re-write the game, so expect couple of bugs, but should not be too bad, since I had the previous version to keep structure and most of the code just has been copied over.

I hope you are doing well, I will try to release a small halloween themed content update next week, but cant promise anything, since the bugs are the priority right now.