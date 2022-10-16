・Added an Item book which lists all items you've previously acquired in the game. The book can be bought in the Rispadar clothing store.

・Shortened the animation duration when you are killed in the game.

・After chapter 2, players who are playing in Normal, Light, or Easy difficulties, are free to switch between these three difficulties.

・Fxied a bug where you could jump out of the screen from your home in Rispadar.

・Fixed a bug on a teleportation error.

・Fixed a bug where in certain occasions you are returned to title screen, loading a save file will cause the game freeze.

・Fixed a bug in Chapter 3 where players are able to climb up to a platform which is supposed to be unreachable.

・Fixed a bug where XBox wireless controller doesn't work as expected.

・ Fixed a bug where sea wave sounds are gone.

・ Changed the key mapping of the Delete Save button