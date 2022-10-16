 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 16 October 2022

V1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9730438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added an Item book which lists all items you've previously acquired in the game. The book can be bought in the Rispadar clothing store.
・Shortened the animation duration when you are killed in the game.
・After chapter 2, players who are playing in Normal, Light, or Easy difficulties, are free to switch between these three difficulties.
・Fxied a bug where you could jump out of the screen from your home in Rispadar.
・Fixed a bug on a teleportation error.
・Fixed a bug where in certain occasions you are returned to title screen, loading a save file will cause the game freeze.
・Fixed a bug in Chapter 3 where players are able to climb up to a platform which is supposed to be unreachable.
・Fixed a bug where XBox wireless controller doesn't work as expected.
・ Fixed a bug where sea wave sounds are gone.
・ Changed the key mapping of the Delete Save button

Changed files in this update

Depot 1718571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link