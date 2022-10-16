 Skip to content

Night Gate update for 16 October 2022

Launch Day Patch - Part 2. Bug tweaks, photo mode, and what is to come!

Share · View all patches · Build 9730359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Hope everyone had a good weekend.

Just some small tweaks based on community feedback (sorry if I didn't get to everything yet).

Changes

-There was a bug where you would get stuck in the training room if you ran the training more than once. This has been fixed. The exit opens when you run to the end of the course and back.
-Players with controllers can toggle run to give their thumbs a rest.
-Controller keybindings can now be customized.
-Keybinding in general should work a bit better now (in theory)
-If you have a gaming mouse, you can press the side button (mouse 2) to swivel the camera.
-There is now a Photo mode!, you just have to press P on the keyboard for photo. But use that at your own risk it might break the game if you trigger the photo mode in the middle of events or cutscenes.

What is to come?

As you know this is early access, so please keep posting feedback.
But once get the bugs under control, feel free to post side mission ideas in the discussion or discord!
I plan on posting many updates adding new missions, new monsters, bounties, and more!

Best,
DangerousBob

