New Hotfix for the game this is the final hot fix for patch 17.

Online is now working properly again.

Fixed an unintended loop on T.H.I.S., removed the link from Cr. Kick to Stand Punch.

The White Lady's EX Banshee Screen now properly uses meter.

Added new option in the pause menu to return to character selection screen.

Alright so patches will slow down at this point as we prep for our next content update.