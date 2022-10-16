 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 16 October 2022

Location state changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9730127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Location state changes: Entities can now have state changes (different from status effects). In all likelihood, status effects will be sunset in favor of state changes, in the future. So far, only a location can have a state change. For example, if you cast “flames” inside a building, the AI could determine that the building is now on fire. Then, the game will automatically regenerate the image to reflect the current state of the location.

Misc

  • Implemented parallelized calls for cloud generation. That means for cloud and novelAI generation you might see some lower generation times especially when visiting a new location. Please note however that currently the response times are very finnicky and could be slow regardless (this is a temporary issue)
  • Fixed issue with disallowed words with krake models.

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link