Location state changes: Entities can now have state changes (different from status effects). In all likelihood, status effects will be sunset in favor of state changes, in the future. So far, only a location can have a state change. For example, if you cast “flames” inside a building, the AI could determine that the building is now on fire. Then, the game will automatically regenerate the image to reflect the current state of the location.
Misc
- Implemented parallelized calls for cloud generation. That means for cloud and novelAI generation you might see some lower generation times especially when visiting a new location. Please note however that currently the response times are very finnicky and could be slow regardless (this is a temporary issue)
- Fixed issue with disallowed words with krake models.
Changed files in this update