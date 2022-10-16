Halloween Event: 3 New Halloween Characters, In-game events and More!

TRICK OR TREAT?

SHOW US YOUR SUPPORT!

NEW MAP WORK BEGINS AT 75 POSITIVE REVIEWS!

We are celebrating the spooky season with a Halloween Event, which will run from October 15 at 10 PM PDT to November 1st at 10 PM PDT as part of Steam's Scream Fest. In this update, we're also thrilled to bring The Halloween Spirit into the game, we have decorated both maps for Halloween, added 3 NEW Costume Characters you can play with, and 2 NEW Halloween Achievements.

NEW HALLOWEEN DECORATED ENVIRONMENTS

Take a look at the new Halloween decorations we have added to the levels for this event. We hope you enjoy this Halloween with your friends.











NEW HALLOWEEN CHARACTERS

For the duration of the Halloween Event, you can play as Halloween Characters for FREE.

To access the new costumes, you need to create a Lobby, then select your character and choose the New Halloween outfits.





Wicked Witch Character



Pumpkin Cardboard Character



Clown Skeleton Character



NEW HALLOWEEN ACHIEVEMENTS

To unlock 2 New Halloween Achievements, you'll have to find 10 creepy Halloween Pickup Jack-o-lanterns hidden in both the Exorcist and Village Maps.

Finally, a huge thank you for the recent positive reviews. We still have users who play for over 6 hours and rate negative. So this event is for all our supporters! Thank you again!

Happy Halloween 2022 from Celeritas Games and do join us on our upcoming Halloween Broadcast for something special 😉