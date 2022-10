Share · View all patches · Build 9730001 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for helping us making the game better!

Here is what in the patch 1.03:

Greenhouse: bugfixed some nullrefs on Stairs fountain

Improved performances on all maps

Improved the format of the text in some cinematics

Greenhouse: Updated Fountain clue

Improved some clues in the "more clue" sections

Stay sharp!

Clem