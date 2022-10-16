Update - 0.5.2.2

Eagle is now released as playable & Halloween event coming

Quick overview

Fixes:

-Young wolf skins not showing

-Wolf skin bugs when growing/born

-Character spawning in large then shrinking

Added/Changes:

-Adjusted the sizes of all animals to be more accurate

-Adjustments to the grabbing young mechanic

-Updated blood texture

-Added the Wendigo

-Added hellfire abilities (Wendigo)

-Added hell animals

-Added Eagle in as playable

-Added a new command /skiptimer skips the bed invite timer

(To obtain a hell animal you must get hellfired by the Wendigo)

Please keep in mind the Eagle is released for testing, play at your own risk

Halloween Event

There will be a Halloween event coming October 19th around 8-9 PM EST.

Join discord for exact details

During this event you can be hellfired by a wendigo and unlock a hell animal, this is only happening once this year so if you want one then join the event, if the server happens to fill and other players cant join then another event will happen to give everyone a fair chance, you can see some of the hell animals below

If interested in the event please keep an eye on discord for plans or changes that may occur, thanks, have a good day!

-opendix