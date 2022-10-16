Oct Release - Dominatrix Simulator v2.5.0

Meet Enforcer Furia in our latest build!!

Furia is a sadististic, Latin Mistress who is into physical and sexual training. Her goal is to break you down mentally and physically to want nothing more than to sexually serve whomever commands you at the same time you are fully debasing yourself.

As a fiery drill sergeant, Furia has a dark, dank and intimidating jail to torment you in!

In this build, dare to enter her dungeon and discover her completing whip training on one of her slaves, while several others squirm in various tasks around you.

Content included:

Watch Furia whip a slave

Meet her as she lays out her true purpose in Threshold House

Comple a gloryhole minigame

If you choose to, submit to her and complete her first task - servicing a stranger at a gloryhole!

To complete this task, you will have to get down on your knees and slide your head back and forth as you 'suck' on a cock. The game will show you as UI progress bar and you can see your 'virtual' tongue slide back and forth with your motions.

Throughout this task, Furia will give you feedback on when to move faster or slow, or to praise you if you are doing things just right! In addition, the male slave receiving the blow job will moan and groan until you make him climax.

It might test your knees a bit to complete this scene, so we suggest grabbing a pillow for extra support in real life!

What's the minigame include?

The gloryhole minigame is a rhythm minigame that will track your head movement as you are required to maintain movement at the right speed to make your subject orgasm!

Elements included:

Back and forth head tracking

Instructions from Furia on which speed to adjust to

Slow, medium and fast tempos

Vocal feedback from gloryhole recipient on your progress

Completion with orgasm sounds!

Elements coming in the future:

No view black out when your face goes through the wall and penis

There is currently no way to fail the minigame

Other improvements: