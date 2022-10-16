 Skip to content

Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque update for 16 October 2022

Fursan al-Aqsa Update #6 - Build ID 9729921 - Oct 15, 2022 @ 6:04pm

Share · View all patches · Build 9729921

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fursan al-Aqsa Classic: Definitive Edition Update Checkpoints Fix

Summary:
This update adds a Reset Checkpoint System whenever the player completes the Mission. Before this update, you could not play previous missions again, it would make the player spawn from the checkpoint, instead of beginning the mission again. I confess I forget about this, but thanks to @Badfrad who spotted this bug, I decided to fix it. Now you can enjoy Fursan al-Aqsa in the best way possible.

