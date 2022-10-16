 Skip to content

Territory update for 16 October 2022

Territory – Alpha 4.24 – Default Branch – Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone, there’s been a few more people trying out the game and some momentum increasing which is great but I still need more feedback around balancing. Let me know how you like to play the game, I can’t please everyone right now but I can try to make it as enjoyable as possible for most playstyles with a bit of tweaking.

Later on I will be able to add some settings around difficulty and resources etc but for now it needs to be one size fits all…

Cheers!

Fixed

  • A.I. characters not colliding with player

Changed

  • Randomised Roaming AI spawns
  • Restricted Roaming AI spawning on steep mountains where they can’t navigate
  • Increased chance of more bird flocks coz they look cool
  • Decreased Raider spawn chance
  • Increased P1911 range
  • Fortress build part crafting costs reduced by quite a lot
  • Increased harvest yield of wood, stone and iron ore resources

