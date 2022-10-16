Territory – Alpha 4.24 – Default Branch – Balancing

Hi everyone, there’s been a few more people trying out the game and some momentum increasing which is great but I still need more feedback around balancing. Let me know how you like to play the game, I can’t please everyone right now but I can try to make it as enjoyable as possible for most playstyles with a bit of tweaking.
Later on I will be able to add some settings around difficulty and resources etc but for now it needs to be one size fits all…
Cheers!
Fixed
- A.I. characters not colliding with player
Changed
- Randomised Roaming AI spawns
- Restricted Roaming AI spawning on steep mountains where they can’t navigate
- Increased chance of more bird flocks coz they look cool
- Decreased Raider spawn chance
- Increased P1911 range
- Fortress build part crafting costs reduced by quite a lot
- Increased harvest yield of wood, stone and iron ore resources
Changed files in this update