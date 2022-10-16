Territory – Alpha 4.24 – Default Branch – Balancing

Hi everyone, there’s been a few more people trying out the game and some momentum increasing which is great but I still need more feedback around balancing. Let me know how you like to play the game, I can’t please everyone right now but I can try to make it as enjoyable as possible for most playstyles with a bit of tweaking.

Later on I will be able to add some settings around difficulty and resources etc but for now it needs to be one size fits all…

Cheers!

Fixed

A.I. characters not colliding with player

Changed