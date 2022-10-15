A large wave of new original card art has been added! Shoutout to all the amazing artists contributing to the project, and a special shoutout to new artist @ninjakitty7 for joining the art contributor crew, and for ez for keeping up with integrating submissions into the game. New art submissions include:

Automaton - Clean Code, Deprecate, Fine Tuning, Summon Orb, Wild Strike,

Champ - Refreshments, En Garde, Enraged Bash, Technical Jig, Perfected Strike, Steel Edge, Tornado Punch, Crownarang, Circumvent, Reinforced Body, Last Stand, Rising Strike

Gremlins - Whiz/Bang, Heckle, Strike, Defend, Scatter

Guardian - Stasis Field

Hexaghost - Ethereal Expedition, Heat Metal, Necessary Sacrifice, Spectral Spark, Incorporeal, Bright Ritual, Shield of Night

In addition to standard card art, another large batch of Beta card art from the community is also added.

Snecko BALANCE: Exotic Form now has Snekproof, removed upon upgradation.

Character Boss BUGFIX: The mirror image spawned by Act 2 Silent is now a Minion, it can no longer trigger Fatal effects.

QOL: The roaring sound for Nob is added to Gremlins' Nob card.

QOL: Added Nob's version of Gremlin Dance to Nob card's preview.

Relic QOL & BALANCE: Blank Card: Instead of playing a copy of a deck card, it now adds a 0 cost Echo of it to your hand (No more situations like auto Blasphemy!). Silver Bullet: Now adds a free copy of Piercing Shot to your hand instead of encoding one.

Fixed a very rare crash involving Guardian's Crystal Ray.

ZHS & RUS localization updates.