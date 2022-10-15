New build for AI War 2! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.520_Reaper_Chrysalis

This one has a variety of mod changes and additions, many from bother Dismiss and Badger.

The Dyson Sidekick mod faction by Badger is now reportedly his favorite creation for this game, even surpassing the Necromancer in coolness factor. This new release contains a lot of why, with supply lines for you to interact with and attack, and battles between the AI and the Dyson Chrysalis.

This build also includes some improvements to regen golem balance from CRCGamer.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

