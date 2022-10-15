 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 15 October 2022

5.520 Reaper Chrysalis

New build for AI War 2! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.520_Reaper_Chrysalis

This one has a variety of mod changes and additions, many from bother Dismiss and Badger.

The Dyson Sidekick mod faction by Badger is now reportedly his favorite creation for this game, even surpassing the Necromancer in coolness factor. This new release contains a lot of why, with supply lines for you to interact with and attack, and battles between the AI and the Dyson Chrysalis.

This build also includes some improvements to regen golem balance from CRCGamer.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)

