New story: The only resort.

Aimed at newer characters, but accessible to everyone.

Will auto-trigger if you meet the requirements.

There's an achievement if you play it right.

Steering clear of danger, a new mechanic given by companions.

You can now change Your time/Your life via Manage your life.

Various tweaks to the Pimping/Trouble system.

Rearranged some items in Manage your life.

You can now split with Jax.

There's a little new slums content.

Added some additional tutorial content.

Fixed painkillers not dropping Bad head day when you take them manually.

Fixed the selling prices on Junk dealer.

Fixed a problem with Reporting back to Zane.

Possibly fixed a problem with getting Up all night when you shouldn't.

Fixed a possible problem with a freshly equipped vehicle not allowing you to access heavy goods.

Fixed Miriam's schedule occasionally disappearing.

Fixed a problem with Jax and the Cyberchurch spike.

More typos fixed. Thanks for the reports!