New story: The only resort.
- Aimed at newer characters, but accessible to everyone.
- Will auto-trigger if you meet the requirements.
- There's an achievement if you play it right.
Steering clear of danger, a new mechanic given by companions.
You can now change Your time/Your life via Manage your life.
Various tweaks to the Pimping/Trouble system.
Rearranged some items in Manage your life.
You can now split with Jax.
There's a little new slums content.
Added some additional tutorial content.
Fixed painkillers not dropping Bad head day when you take them manually.
Fixed the selling prices on Junk dealer.
Fixed a problem with Reporting back to Zane.
Possibly fixed a problem with getting Up all night when you shouldn't.
Fixed a possible problem with a freshly equipped vehicle not allowing you to access heavy goods.
Fixed Miriam's schedule occasionally disappearing.
Fixed a problem with Jax and the Cyberchurch spike.
More typos fixed. Thanks for the reports!
