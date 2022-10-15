 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 15 October 2022

The only resort

Build 9729646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New story: The only resort.

  • Aimed at newer characters, but accessible to everyone.
  • Will auto-trigger if you meet the requirements.
  • There's an achievement if you play it right.
    Steering clear of danger, a new mechanic given by companions.

You can now change Your time/Your life via Manage your life.
Various tweaks to the Pimping/Trouble system.
Rearranged some items in Manage your life.
You can now split with Jax.
There's a little new slums content.
Added some additional tutorial content.

Fixed painkillers not dropping Bad head day when you take them manually.
Fixed the selling prices on Junk dealer.
Fixed a problem with Reporting back to Zane.
Possibly fixed a problem with getting Up all night when you shouldn't.
Fixed a possible problem with a freshly equipped vehicle not allowing you to access heavy goods.
Fixed Miriam's schedule occasionally disappearing.
Fixed a problem with Jax and the Cyberchurch spike.
More typos fixed. Thanks for the reports!

