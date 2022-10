There have been many instances of the game crashing upon the "Chase Squirrels" objective appearing in Chapter 5. This stumped me for a while since the game never once crashed for me or any of my play-testers. Now, after digging through what I thought was functioning properly, the issue has been (at least in speculation) solved!

If your game still crashes (or crashes at any other points), please reply to this post so I can do some more investigation!