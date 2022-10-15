 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 15 October 2022

Development Branch update - v0.6.005

Share · View all patches · Build 9729564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.005) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a release candidate, meaning, if there's no game breaking bugs found, this will be the last version before the update.
Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.005 - Temporary changelog :

  • Added texts & localization
  • Reduce butterfly farm requirements
  • Increase ore extractor t3 requirements
  • Wood audio when walking on wood
  • Reduce health consumption on hardcore mode
  • 2 new achievements
  • General Polish

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

