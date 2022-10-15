Update 1.6.0

Hello bartenders!

This update contains the overhauled Arcade mode! You can now open your own bar, upgrade it, manage your finances, and more!

There have also been several revisions made to the game, and of course... more cocktails! Thank you for your ongoing feedback.

• Added business management to Arcade

• Added new rooms to Arcade

• Added new cocktails

• Added new post-shift music

• Added and replaced some achievements

• Added object highlight toggle

• Added new notification UI

• Added new Story shift complete UI

• Improved liquid rendering and color mixing

• Revised bottle placement to be in consistent position

• Revised mouse sensitivity

• Revised some beverage renders

• Revised some tutorials

• Revised localization

• Revised bar designs

• Revised UI animation

• Fixed garnishes sometimes overlapping

• Fixed incorrect ingredient in Grasshopper recipe

• Fixed an issue that sometimes removed gameplay statistics

• Fixed mouse smoothing option save/load not working

• Fixed an issue related to NPC look at functions

• Fixed several collision issues

• Fixed currency text sometimes not displaying correctly

• Fixed text sometimes appearing too small in some languages

• Fixed some controller navigation issues

Check out the new cocktails!

Roy Rogers

A refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail named after the famous actor and singer, the Roy Rogers is similar to a Shirley Temple but with Cola instead of Ginger Ale.

Barracuda

The Barracuda is an official sparkling cocktail with a bright yellow appearance that makes for a satisfying summer beverage.

Dark Beer

A rich and flavourful beer with notes of coffee and nuts that give it a deep, dark color, this beer can be enjoyed by beer drinkers of all types.

Toasted Almond

The Toasted Almond is a simple and sweet drink similar to a White Russian but with Amaretto instead of Vodka which gives it the unique taste of almond.

Greyhound

A version of the Salty Dog without salt, the Greyhound is a two-part classic cocktail that can be made as quick as a Greyhound runs.

Harvey Wallbanger

The Harvey Wallbanger is an official cocktail similar to a Screwdriver but with the added flavor of vanilla, and was apparently invented in 1952 by mixologist Donato "Duke" Antone.

Lynchburg Lemonade

A popular refreshing cocktail named after Lynchburg, Tennessee, the hometown of a popular brand of Whiskey.