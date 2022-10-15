minor bugfixes,

I'm looking into a bug which causes cards to occasionally become invisible for some users. I've not been able to reproduce the bug on my own computer, so it may be a hardware issue that requires some weird workarounds. This patch will hopefully fix the issue.

There's also some bugfixes, for example "history" displaying in the wrong order.

I've been a bit under the weather this week, so I've not been able to make any new content.

My main focus moving forward is to finally improve the UI in the starmap. This might also involve changing some of the game's rules.