Update 0.1.0

XP Progression

You can now earn XP by riding waves. Score 1,000 points to get 1 XP. Once you reach the XP target you will level up and move up in categories every 10 levels. XP levels will soon be used to unlock equipment in the shop.

Can you make it to the G.O.A.T. status?

Tip: play in multiplayer mode to get a X3 XP bonus and progress faster!

Offline mode

We've added the possibility to play offline. You can still play in freeride mode without any internet access and it will save your scores locally, then store it online as soon as your connection is back. You will earn the XP related to these rides once it's saved online.

Bug fixes and improvements

sign in issues

cannot take off the t-shirt in the shop

graphics improvements

better rider's trail

Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.

NEVER STOP RIDING