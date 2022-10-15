Patch 1.1.9.1
- Fixed: M2MG gunpod no longer fires off center
- Fixed: AF-4J couldnt fit 4 sparrows on stores + centerline stores
- Fixed: FM-104G explodes when using wing stores
- Tweaked: Only enemies now show up on minimap
- Fixed: Missile locking volume drowning out everything else
- Fixed: Percentage for throttle 2 remained in UI for aircraft that do not have secondary engine controls.
- Fixed: Flare counter didn't work
- Tweaked: Minimap enemy display size
- Tweaked: Improved YF-16E turn rate at all speeds
- Added: A-4D central stores
- Tweaked: YF-17 flight model improved, stabilators fixed.
- Tweaked: MGI-29L flight model improved, stabilators fixed.
- Added: XF-20 stabilators
- Added: XF-T stabilator
- Tweaked: YF-31 Active Aim sharpened; low frequency oscillation on roll axis traded for more precise low
magnitude, high frequency oscillation
- Tweaked: Typhoon control surfaces now cover full length of trailing edge
- Fixed: YF-5D erratic flight model & AI bailing out on start
- Fixed: AF-4J flies less like a brick -more like a smooth brick
- Tweaked: MGI-17 can now carry Atoll and Alkali
- Fixed: XP-80F front gear was not visible
- Tweaked: FM-104G OP turn rate nerfed
- Tweaked: USSR missiles have different lock tone now
- Tweaked: Overall lock tone
- Added: MGI-23 belly grids & conversion inner wing hardpoints from stores to grids
- Added: MGI-23 stabilators
- Fixed: YA-15 loadout bug where weapons on the right wing would not be applied in sortie
Notes
- Old saved loadout presets for the YA-15 are no longer compatible. To fix go into the loadout preset
xml and change "wingRIght" to "wingRight"
- There are still some issues with the XF-12 and TY-95 on which the AI seems to bug out and crash
into the ground. I haven't yet gotten to the bottom of this but the problem seems to lie deep within
the AI behaviour loop.
Active Aim Control
I decided to use this event to provide some further elaboration on the new active aim control scheme. Unlike some other games that use similar systems, active aim still requires you to
fly the plane "properly" and think about your aiming motions as a pilot. To use active aim correctly, you have to fly fluently, in one motion. No rapid inversions
to negative G, no maneuvers you wouldn't normally perform using conventional roll/pitch/yaw control. You cannot simply aim and expect the nose to perfectly face
in that direction, you have to guide its movement in a natural way and aim when the aircraft is in a good, positive state. This puts the "active" in active aim; you're still flying the aircraft yourself.
Aggressor Campaign Development
The coming few weeks I will be putting Aggressor through a large scale testing process including nearly every possible combat scenario, every type of aircraft or weapon,
all types of operations and all entity variations in one grand theory. Results of this testing will be shared in the discord along with pictures of (non-classified) events.
In order to realize this, I'll start coding all the different gamemodes at once. In effect put the game together as a cohesive whole and ensure, in this moment, that
every single gamemode I had planned for the future is supported using the current data model. This means it may be a while until the next update, so if you find any serious issues, report it to me quickly so I can make a patch while the game is still "intact".
This development will take place alongside the much needed 3D mission builder overhaul. In summary, you will be able to fly around the mission builder in 3D and place
objects in places that would normally be obscured by overhanging geometry.
Driving this development will be the creation of 2-3 internal missions featuring just about every mission scenario/feature/aircraft type imaginable, so that this new
mission builder will be capable of creating the campaign. Think of stuff like the capability to handle large aircraft formations, carrier operations, VTOL tailsitters and
proper AI ground navigation under non-standard circumstances.
-Markz out
Changed files in this update