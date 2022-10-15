Patch 1.1.9.1

Fixed: M2MG gunpod no longer fires off center

Fixed: AF-4J couldnt fit 4 sparrows on stores + centerline stores

Fixed: FM-104G explodes when using wing stores

Tweaked: Only enemies now show up on minimap

Fixed: Missile locking volume drowning out everything else

Fixed: Percentage for throttle 2 remained in UI for aircraft that do not have secondary engine controls.

Fixed: Flare counter didn't work

Tweaked: Minimap enemy display size

Tweaked: Improved YF-16E turn rate at all speeds

Added: A-4D central stores

Tweaked: YF-17 flight model improved, stabilators fixed.

Tweaked: MGI-29L flight model improved, stabilators fixed.

Added: XF-20 stabilators

Added: XF-T stabilator

Tweaked: YF-31 Active Aim sharpened; low frequency oscillation on roll axis traded for more precise low

magnitude, high frequency oscillation

magnitude, high frequency oscillation Tweaked: Typhoon control surfaces now cover full length of trailing edge

Fixed: YF-5D erratic flight model & AI bailing out on start

Fixed: AF-4J flies less like a brick -more like a smooth brick

Tweaked: MGI-17 can now carry Atoll and Alkali

Fixed: XP-80F front gear was not visible

Tweaked: FM-104G OP turn rate nerfed

Tweaked: USSR missiles have different lock tone now

Tweaked: Overall lock tone

Added: MGI-23 belly grids & conversion inner wing hardpoints from stores to grids

Added: MGI-23 stabilators

Fixed: YA-15 loadout bug where weapons on the right wing would not be applied in sortie

Notes

Old saved loadout presets for the YA-15 are no longer compatible. To fix go into the loadout preset

xml and change "wingRIght" to "wingRight"

xml and change "wingRIght" to "wingRight" There are still some issues with the XF-12 and TY-95 on which the AI seems to bug out and crash

into the ground. I haven't yet gotten to the bottom of this but the problem seems to lie deep within

the AI behaviour loop.

Active Aim Control

I decided to use this event to provide some further elaboration on the new active aim control scheme. Unlike some other games that use similar systems, active aim still requires you to

fly the plane "properly" and think about your aiming motions as a pilot. To use active aim correctly, you have to fly fluently, in one motion. No rapid inversions

to negative G, no maneuvers you wouldn't normally perform using conventional roll/pitch/yaw control. You cannot simply aim and expect the nose to perfectly face

in that direction, you have to guide its movement in a natural way and aim when the aircraft is in a good, positive state. This puts the "active" in active aim; you're still flying the aircraft yourself.

Aggressor Campaign Development

The coming few weeks I will be putting Aggressor through a large scale testing process including nearly every possible combat scenario, every type of aircraft or weapon,

all types of operations and all entity variations in one grand theory. Results of this testing will be shared in the discord along with pictures of (non-classified) events.

In order to realize this, I'll start coding all the different gamemodes at once. In effect put the game together as a cohesive whole and ensure, in this moment, that

every single gamemode I had planned for the future is supported using the current data model. This means it may be a while until the next update, so if you find any serious issues, report it to me quickly so I can make a patch while the game is still "intact".

This development will take place alongside the much needed 3D mission builder overhaul. In summary, you will be able to fly around the mission builder in 3D and place

objects in places that would normally be obscured by overhanging geometry.

Driving this development will be the creation of 2-3 internal missions featuring just about every mission scenario/feature/aircraft type imaginable, so that this new

mission builder will be capable of creating the campaign. Think of stuff like the capability to handle large aircraft formations, carrier operations, VTOL tailsitters and

proper AI ground navigation under non-standard circumstances.

-Markz out