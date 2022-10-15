Halloween Mode Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9729278 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 19:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Changes

Added Halloween mode to Admin tab

Fixed minor bug with nocturnal object triggers not triggering on load

Fixed bug with ambient sound nocturnal triggers

Fixed audio doppler issues

Fixed some harmless background errors related to menu screen

Removed windows specific keyboard hints from main menu when on Steam deck

Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when creating a server on Steam deck

Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when entering passwords on Steam deck

Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when using text chat on Steam deck

Added Steam deck controls to controls dialog

Added scrollbar to controls dialog

Notes

I found this update quite pleasing. I had some time to fix various minor issues. Hoping to do something similar for Christmas.

Servers must be restarted and updated.

The Halloween mode best compliments the following settings

Weather Fog

Weather Overcast

Season Autumn-Winter

Time of day night

Tree type "dying"

Enjoy! 🌳🎃