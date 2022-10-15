Halloween Mode Update

Changes
- Added Halloween mode to Admin tab
- Fixed minor bug with nocturnal object triggers not triggering on load
- Fixed bug with ambient sound nocturnal triggers
- Fixed audio doppler issues
- Fixed some harmless background errors related to menu screen
- Removed windows specific keyboard hints from main menu when on Steam deck
- Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when creating a server on Steam deck
- Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when entering passwords on Steam deck
- Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when using text chat on Steam deck
- Added Steam deck controls to controls dialog
- Added scrollbar to controls dialog
Notes
I found this update quite pleasing. I had some time to fix various minor issues. Hoping to do something similar for Christmas.
Servers must be restarted and updated.
The Halloween mode best compliments the following settings
- Weather Fog
- Weather Overcast
- Season Autumn-Winter
- Time of day night
- Tree type "dying"
Enjoy! 🌳🎃
Changed files in this update