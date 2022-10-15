 Skip to content

Tree Simulator 2023 update for 15 October 2022

Halloween Mode Update

Build 9729278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added Halloween mode to Admin tab
  • Fixed minor bug with nocturnal object triggers not triggering on load
  • Fixed bug with ambient sound nocturnal triggers
  • Fixed audio doppler issues
  • Fixed some harmless background errors related to menu screen
  • Removed windows specific keyboard hints from main menu when on Steam deck
  • Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when creating a server on Steam deck
  • Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when entering passwords on Steam deck
  • Keyboard overlay will now automatically activate when using text chat on Steam deck
  • Added Steam deck controls to controls dialog
  • Added scrollbar to controls dialog

Notes

I found this update quite pleasing. I had some time to fix various minor issues. Hoping to do something similar for Christmas.

Servers must be restarted and updated.

The Halloween mode best compliments the following settings

  • Weather Fog
  • Weather Overcast
  • Season Autumn-Winter
  • Time of day night
  • Tree type "dying"

Enjoy! 🌳🎃

