Infinimine Ver.28

-Fixed another issue with Block Waterfall that only happened when others in party were farming in a diff tier

-Added Tier history this shows your Tier and Farm Progress as well as lets you port to previous tiers

-Boss Scaling Changes

-Boss Fight now has a 30 second delay before it starts

-Before Boss spawns he will check to see if he's killable by the current amount of waiting players, he will automatically De-Level til its possible to win

-Boss will factor in a predetermined amount of Deaths and add bonus time to the fight.

-Boss scaling can change during the fight if a player joins or leaves mid battle.

-Some Boss Attacks have been added/changed

-Boss Blocks mined now give a percent bonus to Infinium Reward

-A Chat msg with your fight summary will be sent at the end of the fight

-Show/Hide FPS Changed to key F3

-Added Guild Talent System

-Guild Talents can only be obtained in current progress tier from Mystery Blocks

-Added 2 Guild Talents

-Increased the Block targets of Geomancers Void Pulse Skill by 10

-Increased Geomancers Gather Earth from 2.5% -> 10%

-Increased the Base Block Targets of Pablos Magical Notes and Screeching Solo by 5 and the level bonus increases by 10

-Fixed the Mining Skill Damage Mult

-Added 2 new Gold Upgrade Stats