Infinimine update for 15 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.28

Share · View all patches · Build 9729258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed another issue with Block Waterfall that only happened when others in party were farming in a diff tier
-Added Tier history this shows your Tier and Farm Progress as well as lets you port to previous tiers
-Boss Scaling Changes
-Boss Fight now has a 30 second delay before it starts
-Before Boss spawns he will check to see if he's killable by the current amount of waiting players, he will automatically De-Level til its possible to win
-Boss will factor in a predetermined amount of Deaths and add bonus time to the fight.
-Boss scaling can change during the fight if a player joins or leaves mid battle.
-Some Boss Attacks have been added/changed
-Boss Blocks mined now give a percent bonus to Infinium Reward
-A Chat msg with your fight summary will be sent at the end of the fight
-Show/Hide FPS Changed to key F3
-Added Guild Talent System
-Guild Talents can only be obtained in current progress tier from Mystery Blocks
-Added 2 Guild Talents
-Increased the Block targets of Geomancers Void Pulse Skill by 10
-Increased Geomancers Gather Earth from 2.5% -> 10%
-Increased the Base Block Targets of Pablos Magical Notes and Screeching Solo by 5 and the level bonus increases by 10
-Fixed the Mining Skill Damage Mult
-Added 2 new Gold Upgrade Stats

Changed files in this update

