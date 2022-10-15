New content patch - Test Build

Below are the details that will be listed on the patch when it's launched. Please give feedback in the discord.
- Corrected error with Red Eyes’ audio track 06 not playing correctly.
- Upgraded Conrad's Truck.
- Implemented new features with the Wiki Page.
- Added Demonology page on the Wiki to facilitate demon investigations.
- Added S.L.I.M.E. page to Wiki for future equipment purchases.
- Added tutorials to the Wiki page.
- Added Halloween décor to the office.
- New ghost added.
Changed files in this update