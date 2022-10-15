New content patch - Test Build

Below are the details that will be listed on the patch when it's launched. Please give feedback in the discord.

Corrected error with Red Eyes’ audio track 06 not playing correctly.

Upgraded Conrad's Truck.

Implemented new features with the Wiki Page.

Added Demonology page on the Wiki to facilitate demon investigations.

Added S.L.I.M.E. page to Wiki for future equipment purchases.

Added tutorials to the Wiki page.

Added Halloween décor to the office.

New ghost added.