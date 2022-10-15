v1.07 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9729046 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.07 is now live! Here's what's new:

A lot of new control options: more sensitivity controls, the ability to change to a "relative" mode, the ability to use left-to-right (may help people with touchpads), the ability to adjust "smoothing," etc.

The ability to test out your control settings instantly. It's very easy to tinker with the settings until it feels perfect.

An experimental mode which should make things easier for the people who've built physical controllers.

Three new songs!

Behind the scenes, a lot of work is being done to make the game work perfectly on 16:10 screens.

New visual effect if you get an extremely high score that goes off-screen.

The control stuff and 16:10 work are being done to prepare for a Mac release. Most Mac laptops have 16:10 screens, and we imagine lots of people might use their touchpads, which necessitated the control updates.

Lots more to come! Thank you for your patience!

-Holy Wow