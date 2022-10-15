v1.07 is live!

Version 1.07 is now live! Here's what's new:
- A lot of new control options: more sensitivity controls, the ability to change to a "relative" mode, the ability to use left-to-right (may help people with touchpads), the ability to adjust "smoothing," etc.
- The ability to test out your control settings instantly. It's very easy to tinker with the settings until it feels perfect.
- An experimental mode which should make things easier for the people who've built physical controllers.
- Three new songs!
- Behind the scenes, a lot of work is being done to make the game work perfectly on 16:10 screens.
- New visual effect if you get an extremely high score that goes off-screen.
The control stuff and 16:10 work are being done to prepare for a Mac release. Most Mac laptops have 16:10 screens, and we imagine lots of people might use their touchpads, which necessitated the control updates.
Lots more to come! Thank you for your patience!
-Holy Wow
