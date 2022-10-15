The Low Countries Update Released

Hello controllers!

The Low Countries Update includes 3 maps, 5 airports, 7 aircraft types, 44 airlines, and 5 achievements.

The Low Countries is a coastal lowland region in Northwestern Europe consisting of three countries: Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (EHAM)

Rotterdam Airport (EHRD)

Brussels, Belgium

Brussels Airport (EBBR)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (EBCI)

Findel, Luxembourg

Luxembourg Airport (ELLX)

Aircraft Log



The aircraft Log shows all essential events of an aircraft and factors that affect the RP.

You can open it by clicking the aircraft on the Flights Window or holding Space and clicking a flight strip.

Added new maps: Amsterdam, Brussels, and Findel.

Added new airports: EHAM, EHRD, EBBR, EBCI, and ELLX.

Added aircraft types: C525, LJ60, PC24, D328, FA8X, SB20, and E295.

Added 44 new airlines.

Change the minimum step of the altitude changes from 100ft to 500ft.

Increased the range of radars at a default waypoint.

Fixed: When picking a color by changing the RGB, the last change was ignored.

Fixed: The enter altitude of an aircraft did not match the heading.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.