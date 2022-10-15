The game is now in 3D and in Early Access!

Greetings!

What a strange journey this has been so far!

We know we've been really really quiet the last few months regarding this game.

A game that started out as a fun "proof of concept" that got released as Steam Playtest, but thanks to so many people playing it (and doing YouTube videos of their let's play), we decided to step things up!

So, we've rewritten this game into a Unity 3D version.

The same concept applies; You are thrown into an unknown situation where you are interrogating a mysterious woman, but now.. Emma is in 3D! - And, we've found an amazing voice actress for Emma as well!

To keep things short; We still have lots to do (hence, it is release as an Early Access), but we are committed in seeing how far this project can go!

Thanks for reading, and as always - Don't trust everything Emma says!

Sincerely,

Broken at Release Game Studio