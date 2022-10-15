UNILOGUE Ver. 3.7 - Add History / Toxic, Ghost Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 9728912 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I would like to introduce an update of UNILOGUE Ver 3.7!

Addition of history function

You can check the records of the adventures you have sent so far.

Please leave your glorious records of when you completed the game here!

Synergy adjustments

We have made some bold adjustments to some hard-to-use synergies and characters.

Toxic Synergy

Old: When attacking normally, inflicts "Poison" with a probability of

New: When damage is inflicted by a skill, "Poison" is inflicted.

Ghost Synergy

Old: Additional damage to enemies with 3 or more types of negative status abnormalities

New: Additional damage depending on the number of negative conditions on the enemy.

Frost Synergy

Stun time caused by Frost Synergy now adds up

Wanda

Old: Weakening and mana recovery upon death status abnormalities are added to enemies

New: Increases attack power and decreases defense power. Can be stacked.

Aria

Old: Damages and poisons enemies.

New: Inflicts 3 stacks of poison on enemies within range in front of you.

Nina

Old: Restores enemy health and gradually absorbs HP from enemies.

New: Gradually absorbs HP from enemies in the area of effect.

Some other adjustments are being made.

Notice

Questions about future updates can also be directed here!

Discord

Twitter(Mainly tweets in Japanese)

Keep up the good work UNILOGUE!