UNILOGUE Ver. 3.7 - Add History / Toxic, Ghost Rework

Hello, I would like to introduce an update of UNILOGUE Ver 3.7!
Addition of history function
You can check the records of the adventures you have sent so far.
Please leave your glorious records of when you completed the game here!
Synergy adjustments
We have made some bold adjustments to some hard-to-use synergies and characters.
Toxic Synergy
Old: When attacking normally, inflicts "Poison" with a probability of
New: When damage is inflicted by a skill, "Poison" is inflicted.
Ghost Synergy
Old: Additional damage to enemies with 3 or more types of negative status abnormalities
New: Additional damage depending on the number of negative conditions on the enemy.
Frost Synergy
Stun time caused by Frost Synergy now adds up
Wanda
Old: Weakening and mana recovery upon death status abnormalities are added to enemies
New: Increases attack power and decreases defense power. Can be stacked.
Aria
Old: Damages and poisons enemies.
New: Inflicts 3 stacks of poison on enemies within range in front of you.
Nina
Old: Restores enemy health and gradually absorbs HP from enemies.
New: Gradually absorbs HP from enemies in the area of effect.
Some other adjustments are being made.
Notice
Questions about future updates can also be directed here!
Discord
Twitter(Mainly tweets in Japanese)
Keep up the good work UNILOGUE!
