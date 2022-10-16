Pixelmancer Update 0.42

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.42!
- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
- Added over 30 Steam achievements!
- Fixed bug with Pixie's gravestone icons appearing incorrectly
- Added Soul Hunter zerg rush (I wouldn't stay after defeating a Soul Hunter the 3rd time)
- Pixie has more aggro than Stadie now
- Re-adjusted the upgrade menu to fit the text on screen
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
I didn't realise how much time consuming adding Steam achievements were, I spent majority of yesterday on working on this update haha
I still plan to constantly add more Steam achievements from time to time
If you have any feedback or suggestions you can contact me through the Steam forums (Community Hub)
Changed files in this update