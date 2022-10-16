 Skip to content

Pixelmancer update for 16 October 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.42

Last edited by Wendy

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.42!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Added over 30 Steam achievements!
  • Fixed bug with Pixie's gravestone icons appearing incorrectly
  • Added Soul Hunter zerg rush (I wouldn't stay after defeating a Soul Hunter the 3rd time)
  • Pixie has more aggro than Stadie now
  • Re-adjusted the upgrade menu to fit the text on screen
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

I didn't realise how much time consuming adding Steam achievements were, I spent majority of yesterday on working on this update haha

I still plan to constantly add more Steam achievements from time to time

If you have any feedback or suggestions you can contact me through the Steam forums (Community Hub)

