Beta Update 1.3 - New objects, theme, & more!

It's time for another new update for the Level Builder! 🎉

This time, I added THREE brand-new objects, a new theme, and more!

You can download and play it now here on Steam, which should automatically update the game to Beta 1.3. See the changelog below for details!

Enjoy, and happy building <3

Changelog:

LEVEL BUILDER:

Added a new theme: Challenge Level Theme

Added Laser Beacons

Added Big Gems

Added Hooks

Added brief invincibility frames when first playing a custom level

Added a new sound effect for opening the property editor window

Added a new sound effect for placing objects

Tweaked default Spring properties: "Extra force on slam" property now has a default value of 0

Fixed using the rectangle tool to place background tile on background slope tiles causing tile rendering issues

Fixed a bug where naming a custom level the same as a campaign mode level would spawn you at that level upon exiting the Level Builder

Fixed a bug where naming a custom level 3-1 would cause the 3-1 intro to play when playing the level

Fixed a bug where naming a custom level 2-Bonus or 2-4 would result in a softlock when playing the level

GENERAL: