Beta Update 1.3 - New objects, theme, & more!

It's time for another new update for the Level Builder! 🎉
This time, I added THREE brand-new objects, a new theme, and more!
You can download and play it now here on Steam, which should automatically update the game to Beta 1.3. See the changelog below for details!
Enjoy, and happy building <3
Changelog:
LEVEL BUILDER:
- Added a new theme: Challenge Level Theme
- Added Laser Beacons
- Added Big Gems
- Added Hooks
- Added brief invincibility frames when first playing a custom level
- Added a new sound effect for opening the property editor window
- Added a new sound effect for placing objects
- Tweaked default Spring properties: "Extra force on slam" property now has a default value of 0
- Fixed using the rectangle tool to place background tile on background slope tiles causing tile rendering issues
- Fixed a bug where naming a custom level the same as a campaign mode level would spawn you at that level upon exiting the Level Builder
- Fixed a bug where naming a custom level 3-1 would cause the 3-1 intro to play when playing the level
- Fixed a bug where naming a custom level 2-Bonus or 2-4 would result in a softlock when playing the level
GENERAL:
- Fixed red Big Gems' collect effect being blue
- Fixed the Laser Beacon's corner laser hitbox being too big
- Fixed the enemy stomp particle effect not working properly in anti-gravity
- Fixed Azura disappearing when hitting the ground in the intro cutscene
- Fixed Leaflies remaining disabled for too long upon becoming visible to the camera
- Fixed getting softlocked by removing all keybinds and then starting a new file
- Fixed Vine Stabbing on a moving platform with a ceiling above sometimes causing the fall animation to continue playing after landing
Changed files in this update