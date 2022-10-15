Road to v1.0: Day 9

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[SPOILERS]



We have a small update for Day 9, a new skin for Giovanna Grana!

Figured out how cats work yet? It's one of the big misteries of life.

We're also publishing on YT the Side B theme for The Bone Zone for a perfect little Halloween package:



Previous days:

Day 1: new relic Seventh Trumpet

Day 2: new skin Mask of the Red Death

Day 3: new Side B music Libro Inferno

Day 4: new skin Pugnala Provola

Day 5: UI improvements

Day 6: new Side B music Barely Staying Alive

Day 7: Vampire Survivors Original Soundtrack]

Day 8: new relic Gracia's Mirror