Vampire Survivors update for 15 October 2022

Road to v1.0: Day 9

Road to v1.0: Day 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[SPOILERS]

We have a small update for Day 9, a new skin for Giovanna Grana!
Figured out how cats work yet? It's one of the big misteries of life.

We're also publishing on YT the Side B theme for The Bone Zone for a perfect little Halloween package:

Previous days:
Day 1: new relic Seventh Trumpet
Day 2: new skin Mask of the Red Death
Day 3: new Side B music Libro Inferno
Day 4: new skin Pugnala Provola
Day 5: UI improvements
Day 6: new Side B music Barely Staying Alive
Day 7: Vampire Survivors Original Soundtrack]
Day 8: new relic Gracia's Mirror

