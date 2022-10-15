 Skip to content

Secrets of the Temple update for 15 October 2022

Early Access Version 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9728693

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I'm alive! I know I took a long break on this project. But I am officially back and working on this again! Not too much has changed this time around, though, the overworld is completely different! Enjoy this small Demo!

Pigmy

