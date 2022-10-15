Early Access Version 12

Hello everyone!
I'm alive! I know I took a long break on this project. But I am officially back and working on this again! Not too much has changed this time around, though, the overworld is completely different! Enjoy this small Demo!
Pigmy
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone!
I'm alive! I know I took a long break on this project. But I am officially back and working on this again! Not too much has changed this time around, though, the overworld is completely different! Enjoy this small Demo!
Pigmy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update